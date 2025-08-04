Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka roared into the last eight at the WTA Canadian Open on Sunday as Iga Swiatek became the latest top player to suffer an upset loss in Montreal.

Australian Open champion Madison Keys, meanwhile, saved two match points on the way to a three-set victory over Karolina Muchova to reach the quarterfinals.

Osaka had no need of heroics as she blew past Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 6-0 in just 49 minutes.