Departing Tottenham captain Son Heung-min was in tears, and his teammates threw him in the air on an emotional evening in his native South Korea on Sunday.

Spurs drew 1-1 with Newcastle in a preseason friendly in Seoul, but that was secondary to the farewell for the 33-year-old attacker.

There was also the sight of James Maddison being stretchered off with what manager Thomas Frank said "was most likely a bad injury" to his knee.