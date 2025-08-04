Miyu Yamashita won the Women's British Open by two strokes at Royal Porthcawl on Sunday to clinch an emotional first major title.

Yamashita carded a 2-under par final round to hold off a strong challenge from England's Charley Hull on the Welsh links course.

She finished 11-under par for the tournament, with Hull and Minami Katsu ending in a tie for second place after final rounds of 69 left them at 9-under.