Miyu Yamashita won the Women's British Open by two strokes at Royal Porthcawl on Sunday to clinch an emotional first major title.
Yamashita carded a 2-under par final round to hold off a strong challenge from England's Charley Hull on the Welsh links course.
She finished 11-under par for the tournament, with Hull and Minami Katsu ending in a tie for second place after final rounds of 69 left them at 9-under.
