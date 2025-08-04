Lando Norris said he was looking forward to "more of the same" thrilling wheel-to-wheel duels with teammate Oscar Piastri after leading a McLaren 1-2 in the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Briton, who trimmed Piastri's lead in the title race to nine points, finished the race just 0.698 seconds ahead as they crossed the line to secure the team's 200th victory in Formula One and record 13th in Hungary.

"I'm dead!" said Norris, who had switched to a one-stop strategy after a poor opening lap and then battled to resist Piastri's attacks in the closing laps.