Noah Lyles believes he is rounding into form at the right time ahead of next month's World Championships in Tokyo after a scintillating world-leading 200-meter victory at the U.S. trials on Sunday.

Lyles, the reigning Olympic 100-meter champion, will attempt to defend both his 100 and 200 world crowns in Japan, aiming to emulate Usain Bolt with a fourth consecutive world 200 gold.

The 28-year-old from Florida warmed up for that challenge in Eugene on Sunday by clocking a world-leading 19.63 seconds in a testy battle with Kenny Bednarek.