Christian Coleman defended fellow sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson after she was reportedly arrested for pushing him, saying on Sunday that she was a "great person."

Reigning 100-meter world champion Richardson was arrested for domestic violence at a Seattle airport ahead of the U.S. Track & Field Championships, USA TODAY Sports reported on Friday.

According to a police report obtained by USA TODAY Sports, the 25-year-old, who won silver in the 100 at the Paris Games, allegedly pushed Coleman, who then fell into a nearby column after an argument.

Richardson was detained on the evening of July 27 and released the following day, USA TODAY Sports reported.

"For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round," Coleman, the 2019 world 100-meter champion, told reporters at the U.S. championships in Eugene, Oregon. "I don't feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that.

"She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody. But I'm the type of guy who's in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love ...

"She's a human being and a great person. To me she's the best female athlete in the world. I see it every day."

Port of Seattle Police Department and Richardson's agent did not respond to requests for comment.

Richardson withdrew from the 100 semifinals on Friday after participating in Thursday's heats, before failing to qualify for the 200 final on Sunday.

She is guaranteed a spot in the 100 at the world championships in Tokyo next month due to her win in Budapest in 2023.