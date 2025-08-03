Miyu Yamashita of Japan maintained her lead through three rounds of the Women's British Open despite stumbling to a 2-over par 74 on Saturday in Porthcawl, Wales.
After holding a three-shot lead through the midway point of the tournament, Yamashita was at 9-under par through three rounds as her advantage was narrowed to a single shot heading into Sunday's final round.
"I think one of the main things is not missing in the wrong spots," said Yamashita, whose best finish in a major was a tie for second at the 2024 Women's PGA Championship. "Because I'm able to do that, that means I don't put myself in awkward positions and helps me not make those bogeys which can cost you so much at these championships."
