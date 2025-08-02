Tottenham captain Son Heung-min said on Saturday that he intends to leave the club this summer after a decade in north London.

The 33-year-old attacker joined the Premier League side from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and went on to play more than 450 times for Spurs.

In May he lifted the Europa League trophy, but he had a poor season overall by his high standards and struggled with injury.