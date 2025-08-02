Reigning 100-meter world champion Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested for domestic violence at a Seattle airport four days before the start of the U.S. Track & Field Championships, USA Today Sports reported on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who won Olympic silver in the 100 at the Paris Games, allegedly pushed her male companion, who then fell into a nearby column, after an argument, according to a police report obtained by the outlet.

The report said she was detained on the evening of July 27 and released the following day.

"USATF is aware of these reports. We are not commenting on this matter," USA Track & Field said in a statement.

The Port of Seattle Police Department and Richardson's agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Richardson withdrew from the 100 semifinals in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday after participating in Thursday's heats.

She is guaranteed a spot in the 100 at the world championships in Tokyo in September due to her win in Budapest in 2023.