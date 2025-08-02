Miyu Yamashita shot the round of the week so far, a 7-under-par 65, to jump out to a three-stroke lead at the Women’s British Open on Friday in Porthcawl, Wales.
Yamashita held third place after the first round at Royal Porthcawl and took control Friday with a bogey-free, seven-birdie round. She hit 13 of 14 fairways in regulation and had four of her birdies in a five-hole stretch from Nos. 9-13.
"Today was good overall, and my tee shots were very consistent, so I was able to hit from the fairway," Yamashita said. "I played really consistent golf today."
