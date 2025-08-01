Max Verstappen ended weeks of speculation about his future on Thursday when the reigning Formula One world champion said he would be staying with Red Bull in 2026.
Verstappen said it was time to "stop all the rumors."
"I've never really said anything about it because I was just focused on talking to the team about how we can improve our performance," the Dutchman explained at the Hungaroring circuit ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.
