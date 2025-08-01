Los Angeles Chargers backup quarterback Trey Lance kicked off the NFL preseason in style, throwing two touchdown passes while leading his team to a 34-7 rout of the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday.

With the star quarterbacks, Los Angeles' Justin Herbert and Detroit's Jared Goff, among the many regulars sitting out, Lance completed 13 of 20 passes for 120 yards.

Chargers running back Kimani Vidal scored two touchdowns while running for 37 yards on nine carries.

After Detroit's Grant Stuard fumbled away the opening kickoff, Lance led a 28-yard scoring drive that ended with a 5-yard scoring pass to Will Dissly.

A 60-yard interception return by Nikko Reed set up the Chargers for their second touchdown, a 2-yard run by Vidal for a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Craig Reynolds (10 carries, 38 yards) scored the Lions' lone touchdown on a 3-yard run late in the second quarter. Lance's 15-yard TD pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith made it 21-7 before halftime.

Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, an undrafted free agent out of Florida State, connected on 2 of 3 passes for 25 yards.

Detroit QB Kyle Allen went 9-for-14 for 91 yards with two interceptions, and Hendon Hooker wound up 3-for-6 for 18 yards with an interception. Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett logged five receptions for 31 yards.