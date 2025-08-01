Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has requested a trade, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Frustrated by the lack of progress in negotiations toward a contract extension, McLaurin sat out the first four days of training camp before reporting on Sunday. After reporting, he can no longer be fined $50,000 per day.

McLaurin, who turns 30 in September, became a hold-in and was placed on the team's physically unable to perform list with an apparent ankle injury suffered last season. He did not attend organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. He did, however, participate in spring workouts.

"You'd like to get these things done quicker, but it doesn't always happen that way," general manager Adam Peters said. "Whatever happens along the way, just understand he's a great player, and we want to keep him here."

With a base salary of $15.5 million and cap hit of $25.5 million in the final season of a three-year, $68.3 million contract, the speedster is coming off a career year with 1,096 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns and 82 receptions on 117 targets. He added three scores and 227 yards on 14 receptions in three playoff games.

McLaurin and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels helped lead Washington (12-5) to its best season since it won the Super Bowl in 1991. The Commanders knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round and the Detroit Lions in the divisional round before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Over six seasons with Washington, the two-time Pro Bowl selection (2022, 2024) has 6,379 receiving yards, 38 touchdowns and 460 catches in 97 games.

A team captain, McLaurin has hit the 1,000-yard mark for a franchise-record five straight seasons despite instability at the quarterback position before Daniels' NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.