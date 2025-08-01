Carlos Correa, a World Series champion and Rookie of the Year with the Houston Astros, is headed back to the club after a blockbuster deal between Houston the Minnesota Twins ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Thursday.

The Astros confirmed Correa was headed back to Houston, with media reports saying he had agreed to play third base.

Correa, who waived his no-trade clause, told MLB.com that he and the Twins had agreed it was time for him to move on.