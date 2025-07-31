Naomi Osaka fought off two match points for a three-set win over Liudmila Samsonova to reach the third round of Canadian Open on Wednesday as Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek cruised past her opponent to also advance.

The four-time Grand Slam champion saved back-to-back match points in the 10th game of the second set, and she trailed 5-2 in the second-set tiebreaker on the way to a 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 triumph.

Osaka, now working with Tomasz Wiktorowski after announcing on Monday she had split with coach Patrick Mouratoglou, notched her first win over a top-20 player since beating Karolina Muchova at the Australian Open.