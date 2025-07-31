Canadian Eugenie Bouchard brought the curtain down on her career on Wednesday after the former world No. 5 lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Canadian Open in Montreal.

The 31-year-old, who announced earlier this month that the tournament in her hometown would be her last, looked overmatched against No. 17 seed Bencic in the first set but rallied in the second, breaking with a blistering forehand to take a 5-3 lead before going on to level the match.

Bouchard then seized a 3-1 lead in the decider, but Bencic clawed her way back and sealed victory when the Canadian's backhand drifted wide.