Wataru Endo said he could not join Yokohama F. Marinos after a trial at the J. League club years ago, after the Japan midfielder returned to his hometown side as a Liverpool player on Wednesday.

It was the first time Endo played in the Liverpool shirt in his own country as the Premier League champion beat Yokohama 3-1 in a preseason friendly.

"I supported this club actually, and I went to (a) trial but I couldn't join this club," the 32-year-old told Liverpool's official website. "Now I came back here as a player of (Liverpool). It was a dream-come-true moment.

"It was an amazing moment for me, because I came back to Japan as a Liverpool player. For me, it meant a lot."

Endo made his senior debut at Shonan Bellmare, a club based in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, over 30 kilometers away from Yokohama. He played for Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart before joining Liverpool in 2023.

Virgil van Dijk handed Endo the captain's armband as the latter replaced the Dutchman in the second half.

"I think it was a great gesture," Endo said. "I think all Japanese people maybe wanted me to be captain."

Liverpool begins it Premier League title defense with a home game against Bournemouth on Aug. 15.