Swimming's governing body said Wednesday that it will "have a look" at its entry rules after Yu Zidi's participation at the world championships at the age of 12.
The Chinese schoolgirl came within 0.06 seconds of winning a medal on Monday in Singapore and could yet reach the podium, with two of her more favored events to come.
American silver medalist Alex Walsh said Yu was "phenomenally talented at such a young age."
