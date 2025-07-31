Leon Marchand smashed the 200-meter individual medley world record in Singapore on Wednesday with another breathtaking swim while Australia and the United States celebrated more gold.

Racing in the semifinals at the world championships, the Frenchman clocked 1 minute, 52.69 seconds to wipe more than a second off the previous record of 1:54.00 set by Ryan Lochte in 2011.

Marchand beat Michael Phelps' long-standing 400-meter medley record at the world championships in Japan two years ago.