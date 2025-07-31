Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was arrested Wednesday along with five others on charges of running illegal "high-stakes" poker games at his mansion in the Los Angeles suburbs, U.S. prosecutors said.

The 43-year-old Arenas, who starred for the Washington Wizards, rented out the luxury home that he owned in Encino "for the purposes of hosting high-stakes illegal poker games" between September 2021 and July 2022, according to an indictment unsealed in Los Angeles.

The indictment also alleges the gatherings included young women who received tips to "serve drinks, provide massages, and offer companionship" to players.