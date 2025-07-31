Shohei Ohtani left the mound with the Los Angeles Dodgers' medical training staff during the fourth inning of his start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

Ohtani departed after walking Tyler Stephenson and throwing six straight balls in the bottom of the fourth. Ohtani, who had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in September 2023, was making his seventh start of the season and had reached the fourth inning for the first time this year.

Ohtani threw three balls, including consecutive wild pitches to Spencer Steer, before trainers came out to see him and quickly removed him from the mound.

Ohtani, however, remained in the Dodgers' lineup.

The right-hander was facing Cincinnati for the first time since Aug. 23, 2023, when he pitched just 1⅓ innings in the first game of a doubleheader while with the Los Angeles Angels. A month later, he had surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm.