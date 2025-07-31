David MacKinnon had a colorful career for a player who was not taken until the 32nd round of the MLB draft — which no longer exists since the event was shortened — in 2017. He brushed shoulders with Shohei Ohtani as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. He hit a home run against Yoshinobu Yamamoto while playing with the Seibu Lions in NPB. He also played with the Samsung Lions in the Korean Baseball Organization.

MacKinnon retired earlier this year, in part to spend more time with his kids, ages 3 and 1. He is also staying busy with a baseball organization he is helping to start in Houston and is even considering writing a book.

He is also keeping busy with "Pacific Swings," the podcast he recently started that he hopes can connect the baseball cultures of North America, Japan and South Korea.