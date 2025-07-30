In last week’s column, I wondered whether the tournament-leading Ichiyamamoto could keep his hot streak going and become the 12th first-time champion to be crowned since January 2020.

With five straight losses from day 11, the answer to that question was conclusively in the negative, but sumo did get a first-time winner in the form of Kotoshoho — a veteran whose triumph was perhaps even more surprising than Ichiyamamoto’s would have been.

The 25-year-old had come into the Nagoya meet on the back of four losing records in five tournaments, with his sole kachikoshi an 8-7 finish eked out on the final day of the March basho.