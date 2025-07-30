Chinese courts sentenced two former soccer officials to prison terms of over a decade and imposed massive fines on Wednesday, part of an ongoing crackdown on graft in the sport.

Liu Jun, the former head of China's top professional soccer league, was given an 11-year prison term by a court in central Hubei province.

Liu, the ex-boss of the Chinese Super League, was also fined 1.1 million yuan ($153,000) on charges of "bribery."

Reports of Liu's fall from grace emerged nearly two years ago when he was placed under investigation for suspected corruption.

And Wang Xiaoping, who previously headed the Chinese Football Association's disciplinary committee, was handed a sentence of ten and a half years for bribery.

The value of money or property obtained illegally by Wang has been recovered, the court said, adding that he had been slapped with an additional fine of 700,000 yuan ($98,000).

The sentencing caps an investigation into Wang that was launched in early 2023.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged a relentless campaign against corruption since coming to power over a decade ago.

The drive has ensnared several high-profile figures involved in the country's struggle to build a successful men's national soccer team.

In December, authorities imprisoned former Premier League star and men's national coach Li Tie for 20 years on bribery charges.