Former Canada women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said Wednesday she "didn't feel safe" living in North America following her one-year ban for spying at the Paris Olympics.

Wellington Phoenix announced Wednesday that Priestman would take over as head coach of its women's team, returning to soccer in the country she was banned for spying on with a drone, New Zealand. She has signed a two-year contract.

The 39-year-old was visibly emotional as she discussed her suspension, and how nervous she is to be returning to the sport.