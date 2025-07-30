More than 2.5 million tickets, some for pool matches priced as low as A$40 ($26.04), will be available for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, which organizers say is the most for any edition of the global showpiece.

World Rugby is determined that the expanded 24-team tournament be accessible to as many people as possible and more than a million tickets for every stage will be priced at under A$100.

At the other end of the scale, those who want to guarantee their access to tickets can purchase one of 2,027 "Superfan passes," which for A$750 will entitle them to buy tickets for any of the 52 matches, including the final.