Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll refused to comment on the reported human resources complaint that led to the team releasing $110 million defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Carroll said Tuesday that he had nothing to add on the matter beyond his July 25 comment that the Raiders saw "no clear path to his return."

"Really I don't. I have no comment to make," Carroll said. "We made a decision on what we're doing and we're moving with it. We'll see how that all unveils itself in time."