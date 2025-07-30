Katie Ledecky won the 22nd world title of her legendary career on Tuesday to close in on Michael Phelps' record as fellow Olympic champions David Popovici and Kaylee McKeown also struck gold.

American great Ledecky cruised to a dominant 1,500m freestyle gold, touching the wall in 15:26.44, having threatened her own world record of 15:20.48.

The masterful win at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore moved Ledecky four short of the retired Phelps' career tally of 26 world gold medals.