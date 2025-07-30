Mercedes has made mistakes in developing its Formula 1 car and teenage Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli's struggles are a consequence of that, according to technical director James Allison.

Antonelli, 18, finished third in Canada in June for his first F1 podium but has since failed to score.

He has had two retirements since Montreal as well as 17th in a sprint race in Belgium last Saturday and then 16th in Sunday's main grand prix.