Hometown hero Eugenie Bouchard beat Emiliana Arango 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the first round of the Canadian Open in Montreal on Monday, a win that delayed the former world number five's retirement.

Bouchard announced earlier this month she would walk away from the sport after the tournament but added a condition to that plan in the wake of her thrilling victory in front of a packed crowd.

"If I win this tournament, I will not retire," she said in an on-court interview.