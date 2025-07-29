England fans marched to St Jakob-Park for Sunday's Women's Euro 2025 final behind a banner that read "Proper England," the team's new motto that had developed over a roller-coaster tournament of wild comebacks.

England delivered one more heart-stopping come-from-behind win on Sunday to capture its second consecutive European title, in its third straight major tournament final, with Chloe Kelly firing in the decisive spot-kick to beat world champions Spain 3-1 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw.

If it was the unlikeliest of results — England had only led for four minutes over its three knockout games — it also felt almost inevitable after its battling, never-say-die approach during the finals since losing its opening game to France.