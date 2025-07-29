A 55-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty Monday to stalking and harassing Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.

Michael Lewis, a native of Denton, Texas, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The sentence includes credit for time served at the Marion County Adult Detention Center since he was arrested at an Indianapolis hotel in January and charged with felony stalking after allegedly sending repeated threats and sexually violent messages to Clark via social media.