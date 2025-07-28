It almost felt like soccer fate when Chloe Kelly stepped up to the penalty spot on Sunday against Spain, with the chance to make history for England in clinching its second consecutive women's European Championship title.

The 27-year-old, who had been doubtful to make Sarina Wiegman's team for the Euros only six months ago, did her trademark runup, lifting her left leg and skipping onto her right, before launching a powerful shot into the top corner.

"Incredible game of football," Kelly said. "I just came onto the pitch and wanted to make something happen.