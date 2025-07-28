Tadej Pogacar completed a supreme performance to win the Tour de France in a rainy Paris on Sunday, crushing his rivals to collect a fourth title.

Wout van Aert triumphed in the final-day cliffhanger around Montmartre, but Pogacar was spared any late challenge to his overall lead when the weather forced organizers to neutralize times to avoid accidents on the slippery cobbled roads.

Pogacar, however, more than played his part in a thrilling finale before Belgian rider Van Aert pulled away on the last climb.