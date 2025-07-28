Oscar Piastri said he turned his personal disappointment into motivation to succeed on Sunday after he produced an impressive drive to earn his sixth victory of the season in the rain-delayed Belgian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Australian was disappointed with himself on Saturday when he was beaten by title rival and McLaren teammate Lando Norris in qualifying for Sunday's race, but he turned the tables with a masterful passing move on Lap 1 after a rolling start on a damp track.

He then hung on and, after pitting to switch from intermediates to slicks, he managed his medium compound tires perfectly to stay ahead of Norris, who was running on a more durable hard tire, in the closing stages to win and extend his lead in the title race to 16 points.