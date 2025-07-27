Donald Trump's visit to Scotland's picturesque Turnberry underlines the U.S. president's long-held desire to host golf's illustrious British Open at the famous course, despite numerous stumbling blocks.

When the golf fanatic purchased the storied resort in 2014, he would have been forgiven for thinking he would finally achieve his dream of seeing a men's major championship played at one of his many courses.

But 2009 remains the last time Turnberry has hosted golf's only non-U.S. major, with the organizers, the Royal and Ancient (R&A), citing logistical challenges and fears that the event could become the Trump show.