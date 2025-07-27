Tadej Pogacar all but sealed his fourth Tour de France title on Saturday after surviving what he claims is one of the most brutal Tours he has ridden, leaving only Sunday's ride into Paris between him and another triumph in the world's greatest bicycle race.

The defending champion leads Jonas Vingegaard by 4:24 in the general classification heading into Stage 21, which will feature a spectacular finale with three climbs of the Butte Montmartre in the French capital — a twist on the traditional Champs-Elysees parade.

"Every year we say it’s the hardest Tour ever, but I know that this year’s Tour was something on another level,” Pogacar told reporters after finishing Saturday's 20th stage in the main bunch.