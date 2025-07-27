McLaren's Lando Norris edged out championship-leading teammate and Formula One title rival Oscar Piastri to take pole position for what could be a wet and chaotic Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Briton blasted around the long Spa-Francorchamps circuit in a best time of one minute, 40.562 seconds on Saturday, with Piastri 0.085 slower, to secure his fourth pole in 13 races and 13th of his career.

Norris will be chasing his third win in a row to cut into the Australian's nine-point lead.