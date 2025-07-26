Every Baseball Hall of Fame class is comprised of inductees whose path to baseball immortality was fascinating and challenging.

But the 2025 quintet of Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner, Dick Allen and Dave Parker may be among the most unique classes in the 89-year history of the Hall of Fame.

The five men will join one of the most exclusive clubs in sports Sunday afternoon when they are officially inducted into the Hall of Fame during ceremonies at the Clark Sports Center in bucolic Cooperstown, New York.