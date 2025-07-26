Kelvin Torve, a former MLB player in the midst of his first year with the Orix BlueWave in 1992, stumbled upon a curious sight when he arrived for stretching one day at Green Stadium Kobe.

A solitary figure was standing in center field, facing the stands. He was holding his hat over his heart and shouting the same phrase over and over into the afternoon sky. Torve watched for several minutes before waving over an interpreter.

“What’s gotten into Suzuki?” he asked.