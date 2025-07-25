Spain's remarkable run in international competitions reaches another high on Sunday when it takes on England in the final at the Women's Euros in Basel, playing in its first European decider in only its fifth appearance at the tournament.

The reigning world and Nations League champions will be looking for a repeat of its defeat of England in the 2023 World Cup final as it seeks to add the European crown to its trophy cabinet.

"Now we’ll start looking at England more closely, although our analysts have already been watching them live and studying their performance in this Euro," Spain coach Montse Torme told reporters after her side's 1-0 semifinal win over Germany on Wednesday.