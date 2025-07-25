Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group remains committed to the team long term, the club’s Chief Executive Officer Billy Hogan said, adding that its multimillion pound spending spree over the summer should put speculation about its future ownership to bed.

"There is absolute commitment from ownership,” Hogan said in an interview. He noted that John Henry, who leads Fenway Sports, has said the group has been acquiring more teams and properties "than we are selling and exiting.”

In 2023, Fenway Sports sold a minority stake in Liverpool to New York-based private equity firm Dynasty Equity in exchange for up to $200 million of fresh investment. Speculation around suitors over the years has ranged from Qatar to the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.