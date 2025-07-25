Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen said Christian Horner's sacking as Red Bull boss would make no difference to decisions about his own future and the team still felt like a second family.
Horner's dismissal this month ended a 20-year tenure and fueled speculation about Verstappen, with Mercedes already interested in securing the four-time world champion.
"Management decided they wanted to steer the ship in a different direction probably," the Dutch driver, relaxed and smiling, told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix on Thursday.
