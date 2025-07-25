Quarterback Kenny Pickett operated the first-team offense in the Browns' controlled team scrimmage and 11-on-11 work as training camp started this week.

Joe Flacco did not take snaps in the full team work with rookie Dillon Gabriel lined up at quarterback with the second team and Shedeur Sanders sliding in behind him for third-team reps. Deshaun Watson began training camp on the physically unable to perform list and is not participating in on-field work.

That only mildly narrows the options for Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who said he'll take all 46 days from the start of training camp to the Sept. 7 regular-season opener to make his call on the QB1 if necessary.