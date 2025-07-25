Five former players on Canada's 2018 world junior ice hockey team have been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room that year, a judge said on Thursday.

The charges against Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, Carter Hart and Cal Foote stemmed from an encounter in a hotel room in the Canadian city of London, Ontario after a Hockey Canada gala to celebrate the team's world junior championship victory.

All five former National Hockey League (NHL) players faced one count of sexual assault while McLeod faced an additional count of being a party to an offense. They all pleaded not guilty.