Motor racing, a sport known for flashy, petrol-guzzling racecars speeding at hundreds of kilometers per hour across twisting asphalt tracks, hasn’t been a pastime known for sustainability. Formula 1 is trying to change that.

Often referred to as "the pinnacle of motorsport,” the racecar organization, which hosts an annual championship featuring the best drivers in the world, has seen its carbon emissions drop 26% since 2018. At the end of the 2024 season, the sport’s carbon footprint fell to 168,720 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent from 228,793.

F1 said in a statement on Wednesday that it’s halfway toward achieving its minimum 50% reduction target, as set out in its "net zero by 2030” commitment.