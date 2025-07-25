When Caitlin Clark is ready to return from her third injury of the season, the Indiana Fever plan to share the news.

Until then, Clark is out — including for Thursday's 80-70 win against the Las Vegas Aces — until further notice with no timetable for her return from a right groin injury.

Clark has played in only 13 of 24 games this season. She missed three weeks with a left quad strain and then a left groin injury sidelined her for two weeks. When she came back it was a brief break from the trainer's room.

The Fever improved to 13-12 with the win Thursday, while the Aces fell to 12-12.

Indiana called off a scheduled shootaround Thursday morning and took the court against Las Vegas following a 14-point loss to the Liberty in New York on Tuesday. Clark traveled with the team and met with doctors in New York.

Clark missed last weekend's WNBA All-Star Game and said during the media sessions that the rash of injuries was unfamiliar, reminding her she's mortal.

"This is the first time I haven't felt like a young body that can run around and sprint every day and just continue to do that," Clark said. "Being a professional athlete, you really have to take care of both your body and your mind — it's been a journey learning about that."

Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game but can't shake a shooting slump she credits partially to her leg injuries. For the season, she's shooting just 36.7 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from 3-point range.