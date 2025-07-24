Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner has reappointed his former fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, with immediate effect, the Italian world No. 1 confirmed on Wednesday.

Sinner parted ways with Ferrara and physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi last year following the investigation into his positive tests for the banned substance clostebol.

"The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik's management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and U.S. Open," a statement from Sinner's team said.