Barcelona has canceled a preseason friendly against Vissel Kobe, citing contractual breaches by the promoter, while their two scheduled friendlies in South Korea are also at risk of suspension, the club said.

The La Liga champion was scheduled to play Vissel on Sunday in Kobe, and to play South Korea's FC Seoul on July 31 and Daegu FC on Aug. 4.

"Barcelona announces that it has been obliged to suspend its participation in the game scheduled for next Sunday in Japan due to serious contractual breaches on behalf of the promoter," Barca said in a statement on Wednesday.