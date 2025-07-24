England forward Marcus Rashford said Barcelona was a club where "dreams come true" as he joined the La Liga champion on Wednesday on a season-long loan from Manchester United with an option to buy.

Media reports said that Barcelona would cover Rashford's wages this season after the player accepted a pay cut, with the option to buy set at around €30 million ($35.25 million) for the 27-year-old.

"Very excited. I think it's a club where people's dreams come true. They win big prizes. And what the club stands for really means a lot to me as well. So it feels like I am at home," Rashford told reporters following his unveiling.